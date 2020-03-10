Stagecoach joins Coachella as both SoCal music festivals are postponed due to virus concerns

Entertainment

INDIO, California -- Stagecoach, a large annual outdoor country music festival, slated for April 24 to 26 has joined Coachella as the second major musical event in Southern California to announce a postponement due to coronavirus concerns.

Stategcoach Festival organizers made their announcement late Tuesday afternoon in a social media post, saying they would follow Coachella's lead in moving their event to October.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns."

The post continues, "All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend."

Postponing the two desert music festivals is a massive undertaking.

The date changes for the pair follows last week's cancellation of the South by Southwest arts and music festival in Austin, Texas.

All three events attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, and they now join a host of others -- from concert tour legs to conferences -- that have canceled or rescheduled plans as the number of global cases of coronavirus continues to climb.

(CNN contributed to this report.)