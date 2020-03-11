Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife have the coronavirus

Entertainment

SYDNEY, Australia -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks posted to social media Wednesday night that he and wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus. (You can see the entire post at the bottom of this article.)

Hanks is in Australia, where he was set to begin production on a film about the life of Elvis Presley.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks said in the post. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He added that he and his wife “will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he said.