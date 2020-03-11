Jenna Dewan welcomes new baby

Entertainment

Jenna Dewan now has one of each.

The actress shared on her verified Instagram account Tuesday that she has given birth to a boy.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” the caption read on a photo showing her cradling her newborn. “Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

He is the first child for Dewan and Broadway actor Steve Kazee having arrived weeks after his parents got engaged.

Dewan has a young daughter, Everly, from her marriage to actor Channing Tatum.

Last June the actress/dancer shared her love of Kazee in her first Instagram post featuring them as a couple.

In September the couple announced that they were pregnant.

Dewan and Tatum announced in April 2018 that they planned to separate after nine years of marriage.