All events at the El Paso County Coliseum postponed indefinitely to limit virus cases

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Coliseum announced Friday it was postponing all events there indefinitely to help limit possible exposure and transmission of the coronavirus.

"The El Paso County Coliseum will suspend activity Sunday night at midnight," said a statement issued by the El Paso Sports Commission, which operates the venue.

The decision came after the city and county of El Paso jointly declared an emergency a couple hours earlier and said all public gatherings should be limited.

Officials said further details about rescheduled events and postponements would be made available on thee Coliseum's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ElPasoColiseum.