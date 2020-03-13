Serena Williams to spend the next 6 weeks in solitude due to coronavirus pandemic

Entertainment

Serena Williams is taking precautions against contracting the coronavirus.

The tennis champ revealed on Instagram that she will be spending time with only her family, including husband Alexis Ohanian and 2-year-old daughter Olympia.

“Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…. stay safe everyone. This is serious,” Williams wrote alongside a short video showing her getting her makeup done.

Williams’ post comes after the coronavirus outbreak rapidly spreads.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus after they both “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the actor explained on Instagram.

“Rita had some chills that came and went,” he added. “Slight fevers too.”

As of Friday, travel restrictions into the US are going into effect and most public gatherings are banned.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, it will only get worse. He told CNN on Thursday, “We will have a lot more cases.”