Apple Books US Bestseller List – 03/15/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. End of Days by Lindsay Harrison & Sylvia Browne – 9781440631412 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Down and Dirty by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

3. Journey of the Pharaohs by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown – 9780593083093 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. My Perfect Wife by Clare Boyd – 9781838881672 – (Bookouture)

5. Creole Kingpin by Meghan March – 9781943796366 – (Meghan March LLC)

6. Untamed by Glennon Doyle – 9781984801265 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Long Range by C. J. Box – 9780525538240 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle – 9781982137465 – (Atria Books)

9. The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel – 9780805096613 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

10. Her Scream in the Silence by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562353 – (DGS)