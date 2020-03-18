Charlotte Lawrence says she’s tested positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

Charlotte Lawrence has revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 19-year-old “Joke’s On You” singer says she tested positive a few days ago, but believes she will be fine.

“Hey guys. A couple days ago, my doctor informed me that I too have COVID-19. A lot of us will,” she wrote on social media.

She continued: “I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it won’t be if too many people get sick too quickly.”

She urged her followers to think about the well being of others and stay inside.

“So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside,” she wrote, adding, “Think about your parents. Think about your grandparents. I love so many people who might have a very rough time getting through this. Think about someone else getting your loved ones sick because they didn’t listen, because they thought they knew better. Because they were selfish.”

Lawrence ended her post telling others we “have the power to slow this down.”

“So please, please isolate yourself,” she said.