John Krasinski and Steve Carell gave us a mini ‘The Office’ reunion

Entertainment

Bless you John Krasinski for bringing us “Some Good News.”

That’s the title of Krasinski’s new YouTube show in which he tries to lift our spirits during the pandemic by launching “a good news network.”

“John Krasinski highlights some good news from around the world, including an interview with Steve Carrell (sic) to mark the 15thanniversary of THE OFFICE, as well as John’s newest hero Coco. #somegoodnews,” the description reads on YouTube.

That’s right, we got a mini “The Office” reunion — which is surely good news.

The pair practiced social distancing by joining from their respective homes.

Krasinski dubbed Carell an “entertainment correspondent” on “SGN” (the “SGN” sign Krasinski sat in front of was made by his daughters with his wife, actress Emily Blunt).

Krasinski and Carell were celebrating the 15th anniversary of the hit NBC comedy series.

“I was a waiter when I got that job (playing Jim Halpert on “The Office”),” Krasinski said during his show. “I was 23 years old, I was a waiter and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables ’cause I was sure nothing was going to happen with it.”

That elicited a laugh from Carell

“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today,” Carell said. “It’s pretty cool.”

They shared some of their favorite memories from the show as well as bloopers.

“Some of my most fond memories, personally or professionally, are entwined and connected with that show,” Carell said.

Naturally talk of a reunion of the show’s cast came up.

“Listen, I know everybody’s talking about a reunion,” Krasinski said. “Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi.”

FYI Krasinski, if you are looking for some content we’ve got “The Good Stuff” newsletter which has just what you are looking for for your network.