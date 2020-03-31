Comedian Michael Yo shares emotional post about recovering from coronavirus

Entertainment

Michael Yo fought back tears as he revealed he’d recently been diagnosed with both pneumonia and the coronavirus.

The comedian, 45, posted an emotional video to Instagram, thanking his family for their love and his friends for their jokes during an eight-day stay in the hospital.

“Thank you to my amazing wife the rock to my foundation and to everyone that reached out. To all my comedian, personal friends and #JRE family it meant a lot,” he wrote in a caption.

Yo said: “I’m at home now, self-quarantined since I was at the hospital for eight days. A lot of people have been asking what happens, so basically, I went to the hospital. I have pneumonia and corona at the same time which if you’re watching the news, it’s the deadly combo right there. Man, it was scary. When I checked in, the doctor said, ‘This is going to go good fast and then it’s going to go really bad fast.'”

He thanked friends for bringing supplies to his wife, Claire Schreiner, and son, Oliver, saying “It meant so much” and that he loved watching people dropping off boxes at the front door through his Ring doorbell videos.

Yo also thanked the nurses and hospital staffers, saying “To the first responders out there, you guys are amazing. You’re risking your life for us.”

He grew emotional when talking about the people he saw in there who were “dying alone” because family is not allowed to visit.

“I don’t care what you’re reading, I was in there,” he said, adding, “people are dying alone.”

The comic said fellow comics helped him recover by sending him coronavirus jokes, and that he still managed to laugh while sick.

“No matter how bad it gets we gotta keep laughing,” he said.