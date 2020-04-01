Elliot Stabler is back in a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ spin-off

Entertainment

Detective Elliot Stabler is leading a new show in a “Law & Order: SUV” spinoff.

“He’s back,” actor Christopher Meloni said of his character on his Facebook.

NBC has ordered a 13-episode series from executive producer Dick Wolf, in which Meloni will revive his 12-season character, Deadline reported. The drama will revolve around an NYPD organized crime unit led by Meloni’s Stabler.

It is part of the nine-figure, multi-platform five-year deal Wolf signed with Universal Television last month, Deadline reported. The deal includes multiple series commitments for the producer responsible for many popular dramas including the “Law & Order” franchise and the “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” series.

The series could be branded as part of the “Law & Order” franchise, which leaves room for a crossover with former costar Mariska Hargitay’s “SVU,” Deadline reported

Fans have lauded Hargitay and Meloni’s on-camera chemistry, often rooting for Detectives Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler to get together, something Meloni said would ruin the show.

“I’m the guy who will right the wrong and she’s the one who will nurture,” Meloni told James Lipton on a 2016 episode of “Inside the Actors Studio,” adding that a romance would have ruined that dynamic.

Meloni earned an Emmy nomination for the role in 2006 and left the show in 2011.