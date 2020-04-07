The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store

Entertainment

Apple Book charts for week ending April 5, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Fate by Helen Hardt – 9781642632217 – (Waterhouse Press)

3. The First Time by Colton Underwood – 9781982139407 – (Gallery Books)

4. Texas Outlaw by Andrew Bourelle & James Patterson – 9780316428187 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben – 9781538748169 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Committed by Penelope Sky – 9781393929048 – (Penelope Sky)

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle – 9781984801265 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle – 9781982137465 – (Atria Books)

10. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson – 9780385348720 – (Crown)