Fun at-home egg dyeing experiment you can do with your kids during the virus outbreak from ABC-7 StormTRACK

Entertainment

Easter is just around the corner so why not use your time with your family in lockdown for some egg-mazing egg coloring. Have you ever wondered what happens to an egg when it’s soaked in vinegar? In this experiment, we will learn about the reaction between an acid and a base.

Caution: Always wash your hands with soap and water after you handle raw eggs.

What You Need:

-3 jars or cups

- White Vinegar

-Food Coloring

- 3 whole eggs

Steps:

Fill the jars with enough vinegar to cover the eggs. Add a few drops of food coloring to each cup. Carefully add an egg to each cup. Place the cups in the refrigerator and leave them overnight.

Here’s what’s happening:

Eggshells are absorbent. The acidity of the vinegar breaks down the shell of the egg ever so slightly so that the egg dye can infuse into the shell.

I found this experiment out of this awesome book that I purchased from Amazon. Chatterton, C. (2018). Awesome Science Experiments for Kids. Emeryville, CA: Rockridge Press.

Share your experiment with me https://kvia.com/share/ .