Skip to Content
Entertainment
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
New
Published 7:32 am

Fun at-home egg dyeing experiment you can do with your kids during the virus outbreak from ABC-7 StormTRACK

nichole 2
nichole 3

Easter is just around the corner so why not use your time with your family in lockdown for some egg-mazing egg coloring. Have you ever wondered what happens to an egg when it’s soaked in vinegar? In this experiment, we will learn about the reaction between an acid and a base.

Caution: Always wash your hands with soap and water after you handle raw eggs.

What You Need:

-3 jars or cups

- White Vinegar

-Food Coloring

- 3 whole eggs

Steps:

  1. Fill the jars with enough vinegar to cover the eggs.
  2. Add a few drops of food coloring to each cup.
  3. Carefully add an egg to each cup.
  4. Place the cups in the refrigerator and leave them overnight.

Here’s what’s happening:

Eggshells are absorbent. The acidity of the vinegar breaks down the shell of the egg ever so slightly so that the egg dye can infuse into the shell.

I found this experiment out of this awesome book that I purchased from Amazon. Chatterton, C. (2018). Awesome Science Experiments for Kids. Emeryville, CA: Rockridge Press.

Share your experiment with me https://kvia.com/share/ .

Education / El Paso / Weather / Weather News

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply