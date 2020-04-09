Fun at-home egg dyeing experiment you can do with your kids during the virus outbreak from ABC-7 StormTRACK
Easter is just around the corner so why not use your time with your family in lockdown for some egg-mazing egg coloring. Have you ever wondered what happens to an egg when it’s soaked in vinegar? In this experiment, we will learn about the reaction between an acid and a base.
Caution: Always wash your hands with soap and water after you handle raw eggs.
What You Need:
-3 jars or cups
- White Vinegar
-Food Coloring
- 3 whole eggs
Steps:
- Fill the jars with enough vinegar to cover the eggs.
- Add a few drops of food coloring to each cup.
- Carefully add an egg to each cup.
- Place the cups in the refrigerator and leave them overnight.
Here’s what’s happening:
Eggshells are absorbent. The acidity of the vinegar breaks down the shell of the egg ever so slightly so that the egg dye can infuse into the shell.
I found this experiment out of this awesome book that I purchased from Amazon. Chatterton, C. (2018). Awesome Science Experiments for Kids. Emeryville, CA: Rockridge Press.
