Kid’s dream of being adopted as he enjoys El Paso museum “La Nube”

EL PASO (KVIA) -- Oden is a 7th grader in the El Paso area who has a knack for science, and potentially pursuing a career in aerospace engineering one day.

For that reason, he was having loads of fun at "La Nube", the newest, state-of-the art science museum in downtown El Paso. On this particular days, he competed against ABC-7's Paul Cicala in a contest of who can launch the furthest paper airplanes in their aeronautical exhibit.

"I have a science project coming up so, I can do my science project on different ways airplanes (can fly) and stuff like that," said Oden, who hopes to find a forever family, so he can share his passion for science and other hobbies, "Just (parents) being there and caring about me, that's good enough for me."

Oden is featured by the non-profit Heart Gallery of El Paso.

Valeria Contreras, the Executive Director of the Heart Gallery of El Paso, said "The Heart Gallery of El Paso aims to elevate the stories of exceptional youth in our community in hopes of connecting these kids with families able to adopt them. If you'd like to learn more about the adoption process, please email hello@heartgalleryelpaso.org and we can connect you with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services (TXDFPS) to guide you through the adoption process."

As Oden toured the exhibits at La Nube, he said he enjoys science because "I like the elements, the periodic table,and all the different things you can get from it, like everything is made from science."

If you go to the Heart Gallery of El Paso website at www.heartgalleryelpaso.org you can see a handful of amazing kids who hope to find a forever home.

Whether it's through nonprofits like Heart Gallery or not, Sylvia Pitcher, who works with Child Protective Services, breaks down what's required to adopt a kid.

"It's one to have the interest in becoming a foster parent," said Pitcher, "It's going through the orientation meeting, kind of getting an overview of everything, and from there were have a training class, we have background checks, we do a home check."

The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supporting home. As part of a program called "Heart gallery of El Paso", KVIA ABC-7's Paul Cicala continues to profile some amazing children in the borderland who want to be adopted.