DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas

Mother's Day

Make Mother's Day extra special this year with a homemade gift. Check out these ideas for DIY gifts your mom is sure to love!

1. Painted tote bags

Add a little color to a plain canvas tote bag by painting it your mom's favorite color. You can get really creative by adding buttons or studs for even more flair.

2. Glitter garden tools

If your mom is an avid gardener and loves sparkle, add some glitter paint to the ends of her gardening tools.

3. Make chocolate-covered strawberries

Instead of buying an expensive fruit bouquet, dip some strawberries and other fruit in chocolate. Your mom will surely love this tasty surprise!

4. Dyed scarf

You can re-purpose an old or new scarf by dyeing it your mom's favorite color. Pro tip: go for light, subtle spring colors.