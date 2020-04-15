Meaningful Mother’s Day gifts
If you want to make your mom feel extra special this year, check out these tips for meaningful Mother's Day gifts.
1. Take a road trip
How does that old saying go? It's not the destination, it's the journey. Take a special voyage with your mom this year and enjoy some quality time bonding in the car. You can book a stay at a nearby spa or hotel for a quick overnight you're both sure to enjoy.
2. A handwritten note
Don't tell your mom how much you love her with a generic card. Write her a handwritten note and exercise your creativity by using craft supplies to add some flare.
3. Take a family photo
Organize a family photo with either your immediate or extended family. This is a memory your mom will cherish and be able to look back on for years to come.
4. Make a paper bouquet
Instead of giving your mom a traditional bouquet, make one full of paper flowers! You can find tutorials online and these will last a lifetime.
