Mother's Day

What do different flowers represent? Find out here and give your mom a more personalized bouquet this Mother's Day!

Carnations: Women, Love

Red carnation: My Heart Aches, admiration White carnation: Innocence, pure love, women's good luck gift Pink carnation: I'll never forget you Yellow carnation: Disappointment, rejection

Chrysanthemum: Cheerfulness

Daffodil: Regard

Daisy: Innocence, hope

Edelweiss: Courage, devotion

Honeysuckle: Bonds of love

Hyacinth: Games and sport, playfulness

Blue hyacinth: Constancy of love Purple hyacinth: Sorrow, forgiveness, regret Yellow hyacinth: Jealousy White hyacinth: Loveliness, prayers for someone

Lilac: Joy of youth

Morning glory: Affection

Peony: Happy life, happy marriage

Poppy: Consolation

Roses

Red roses: Love, I love you, desire Pink roses: Happiness White roses: Purity, heavenly, I'm worthy of you Yellow roses: Jealousy, decrease of love

Tulips

Red tulip: Declaration of love Yellow tulip: Sunshine in your smile

Zinnia: Thoughts of absent friends