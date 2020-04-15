What do different flowers represent?
What do different flowers represent? Find out here and give your mom a more personalized bouquet this Mother's Day!
Carnations: Women, Love
Red carnation: My Heart Aches, admiration White carnation: Innocence, pure love, women's good luck gift Pink carnation: I'll never forget you Yellow carnation: Disappointment, rejection
Chrysanthemum: Cheerfulness
Daffodil: Regard
Daisy: Innocence, hope
Edelweiss: Courage, devotion
Honeysuckle: Bonds of love
Hyacinth: Games and sport, playfulness
Blue hyacinth: Constancy of love Purple hyacinth: Sorrow, forgiveness, regret Yellow hyacinth: Jealousy White hyacinth: Loveliness, prayers for someone
Lilac: Joy of youth
Morning glory: Affection
Peony: Happy life, happy marriage
Poppy: Consolation
Roses
Red roses: Love, I love you, desire Pink roses: Happiness White roses: Purity, heavenly, I'm worthy of you Yellow roses: Jealousy, decrease of love
Tulips
Red tulip: Declaration of love Yellow tulip: Sunshine in your smile
Zinnia: Thoughts of absent friends
