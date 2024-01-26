

The best video game released the year you graduated high school

Pac-Man ghost wearing a graduation cap on a game maze.

There are many ways to recall milestones in life, but one satisfying way may be to remember the moments when we lost ourselves in the simple joy and exhilaration of challenges met, levels cleared, and victories earned in video games. Perhaps you were playing “GoldenEye 007” with friends after school, then getting sweaty over “Super Smash Bros. Melee” in high school, only to transition into “Call of Duty” in your college days.

A relatively new medium, video games have quickly entrenched themselves in many of our happiest memories, and it’s astounding to look back to see how far the medium has evolved over the decades. From the early days of “Asteroids” to more modern fare like “Fortnite,” video games have matured in storytelling, visual fidelity, and level of interactivity.

With that in mind, Gamesville compiled a list of the highest-rated video games from every year since 1971 based on IMDb ratings. Only video games with at least 1,000 reviews were considered. The threshold on the number of reviews was lowered in years where at least three titles did not meet the requirements. The list does not include re-releases, remasters, remakes, or downloadable content, but may be included in the runners-up. Data is as of Dec. 12, 2023.

Read on to see which games were considered the best in the year you graduated high school, or any other milestone in your life. With any luck, that game is one that you have fond memories of playing back in the day.

1971: The Oregon Trail

– IMDb rating: 7.7

– Number of reviews: 190

– Genres: Adventure, Family, and History

– Runners-up: Star Trek, Computer Space, and Galaxy Game

A staple for both video gaming and interactive education, this text-based strategy computer game is infamous for its difficulty as you guide a group of settlers from Missouri to Oregon.

1972: Pong

– IMDb rating: 7.6

– Number of reviews: 975

– Genres: Family and Sport

– Runners-up: Star Trek, Tennis, and Simon Says

Cited as one of the earliest examples of video games, the objective of “Pong” is simple: move your paddle up and down and hit a ball back and forth with your opponent, attempting to best their score.

1973: Hunt the Wumpus

– IMDb rating: 6.8

– Number of reviews: 17

– Genres: Adventure, Family, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Astro Race, Space Race, and Gotcha

This turn-based text-based adventure had players hunting a creature only known as the “Wumpus.” Even without a graphical element, it’s an early example of a survival horror game.

1974: Maze War

– IMDb rating: 7.3

– Number of reviews: 20

– Genre: Action

– Runners-up: Tank, Asteroid, and Gran Trak 10

Also simply known as “Maze,” “Maze War” is the earliest game played from a first-person perspective. Created by high school students in a work-study program at NASA’s Ames Research Center, multiple players could, for the first time, interact and shoot each other while navigating a maze. This game became so popular that at one point half of the data being sent through an early internet were connected to this game.

1975: Combat

– IMDb rating: 6.3

– Number of reviews: 32

– Genre: Action

– Runners-up: Shark Jaws, Gun Fight, and Destruction Derby

This Italian video game allowed players to take control of an anti-aerial gun and shoot down planes, helicopters, and other aircraft.

1976: Breakout

– IMDb rating: 7.1

– Number of reviews: 140

– Genres: Action and Family

– Runners-up: Death Race, Colossal Cave Adventure, and Blockade

A team of developers that included Steve Wozniak, Nolan Bushnell, and Steve Jobs created the addictive “Breakout,” which had players control a paddle that bounces a ball into walls of blocks.

1977: Zork

– IMDb rating: 7.1

– Number of reviews: 36

– Genres: Adventure and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Space Wars, Combat, and Air-Sea Battle

The text-based adventure, “Zork,” was highly interactable, letting players type in various commands to interact with the world and solve puzzles to escape a dungeon called the Great Underground Empire.

1978: Space Invaders

– IMDb rating: 7.5

– Number of reviews: 916

– Genres: Action and Sci-Fi

– Runners-up: Battlestar Galactica: Space Alert, Super Breakout, and Maze Craze

One of the most famous arcade games of all time is “Space Invaders,” a simple shooter where players control a laser cannon and shoot alien invaders that get closer to the ground. Decades after its introduction, the game continues to be played and loved, so much so that these invaders now appear on shirts, emoji keyboards, and even street art.

1979: Adventure

– IMDb rating: 7.2

– Number of reviews: 92

– Genre: Adventure

– Runners-up: Asteroids, Galaxian, and Lunar Lander

Released for the Atari 2600, “Adventure” formed a basic template for adventure video games, with the player exploring a castle, finding keys for locks, and battling monsters.

1980: Pac-Man

– IMDb rating: 7.8

– Number of reviews: 2,368

– Genres: Family and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Zork I: The Great Underground Empire, Ultima, and Centipede

The look and sound effects of “Pac-Man” are synonymous with video gaming itself; developed by Namco (later known as Bandai Namco), this addicting arcade game had players control a yellow disc with a mouth to eat pellets while avoiding ghosts.

1981: Galaga

– IMDb rating: 7.8

– Number of reviews: 700

– Genres: Action and Sci-Fi

– Runners-up: Donkey Kong, Defender, and Solitaire

Another iconic Namco arcade title is “Galaga,” a sci-fi game where players control a ship and battle alien starships. Released first in Japan and eventually in the United States a few months later, Namco ported Galaga to several platforms.

1982: Ms. Pac-Man

– IMDb rating: 7.8

– Number of reviews: 635

– Genres: Action, Family, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Pitfall!, Dig Dug, and Donkey Kong Junior

Arguably better and more fun than its predecessor, “Ms. Pac-Man” features faster gameplay, ghosts that now move more randomly and appear in parts of the maze rather than the center, and four maps to chomp pellets instead of just one.

1983: Return of the Jedi

– IMDb rating: 8

– Number of reviews: 526

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Runners-up: Star Wars, Punch-Out!!, and Dragon’s Lair

Based on the third Star Wars film of the same name, “Return of the Jedi” was a vehicular action game that allowed players to control speeder bikes on Endor and attack the Death Star in the Millennium Falcon.

1984: Tetris

– IMDb rating: 8.5

– Number of reviews: 3,450

– Runners-up: King’s Quest: Quest for the Crown, Duck Hunt, and Excitebike

One of the most well-known puzzle games in the world, “Tetris” appealed not only to gamers but to wider audiences as well. Originating from Soviet Russia, “Tetris” allowed players to drop blocks and make lines with the goal of keeping their spaces clear.

1985: Super Mario Bros.

– IMDb rating: 8.9

– Number of reviews: 6,961

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Battle City, Gauntlet, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Credited as the video game that helped save the industry from a financial crash, “Super Mario Bros.” on the Nintendo Entertainment System allowed for running and jumping through masterfully designed stages. This game kickstarted a massive franchise that now also includes movies and theme parks.

1986: The Legend of Zelda

– IMDb rating: 8.6

– Number of reviews: 3,163

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Metroid, Castlevania, and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

While Nintendo established a foothold in platforming with “Super Mario Bros.,” “The Legend of Zelda” on NES took the company to new territories in the adventure genre. Taking place in the fantasy world of Hyrule, players control Link on a long journey to save Princess Zelda.

1987: Contra

– IMDb rating: 8.3

– Number of reviews: 1,607

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Runners-up: Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, and Mega Man

Featuring two muscular and shirtless soldiers, “Contra” has players running and gunning in non-stop side-scrolling action. Featuring cooperative play between two people, it was a staple of arcades and the NES.

1988: Super Mario Bros. 3

– IMDb rating: 9.2

– Number of reviews: 5,703

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Family

– Runners-up: Mega Man 2, Super Mario Bros. 2, and Ninja Gaiden

While the original “Super Mario Bros.” established how good jumping around and dodging enemies through stages could be, “Super Mario Bros. 3” perfected the form. Featuring the Tanooki Suit, Mario had new moves like picking up objects to take advantage of in this charming game.

1989: Prince of Persia

– IMDb rating: 8.2

– Number of reviews: 1,261

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Super Mario Land, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game, and Golden Axe

The original “Prince of Persia” game not only had compelling platforming and action gameplay but also the most fluid animations of its time. The cinematic visuals of “Prince of Persia” became an influence for decades to follow.

1990: The Secret of Monkey Island

– IMDb rating: 9.3

– Number of reviews: 3,264

– Genres: Adventure, Comedy, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Super Mario World, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and Mega Man 3

Published by Lucasfilm Games (later known as LucasArts), the first installment of the pirate point-and-click adventure game is a landmark in interactive fiction. Featuring a good sense of humor and clever writing, “The Secret of Monkey Island” is an all-time classic. It spawned a sequel and, decades later, a refresh called “Return to Monkey Island.”

1991: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

– IMDb rating: 9.3

– Number of reviews: 3,769

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, and Final Fantasy IV

“The Legend of Zelda” reached new heights when it made it to the SNES. “A Link to the Past” redefined what was possible in a Zelda game, defined by its detailed world and creative use of parallel dimensions. Den of Geek calls it “the definitive Zelda game.”

1992: Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

– IMDb rating: 9

– Number of reviews: 1,690

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Super Mario Kart, and Streets of Rage 2

After successes such as “Monkey Island,” LucasArts naturally gravitated towards the Indiana Jones property for its own point-and-click adventure game. Including all of the story elements one expects from an Indiana Jones movie, “Fate of Atlantis” perfectly translated the franchise’s puzzle-solving into video game form.

1993: Day of the Tentacle

– IMDb rating: 9

– Number of reviews: 1,969

– Genres: Adventure, Comedy, and Sci-Fi

– Runners-up: Super Mario All-Stars, Sam and Max Hit the Road, and Doom

LucasArts continued its streak of imaginative adventure games with “Day of the Tentacle.” This sci-fi title included hijinx such as time travel and a sentient purple tentacle seeking world domination. More than two decades later, the game was remastered with new high-resolution artwork and better audio, music, and sound effects.

1994: Final Fantasy VI

– IMDb rating: 9.1

– Number of reviews: 3,476

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: Super Metroid, EarthBound, and Donkey Kong Country

The last numbered “Final Fantasy” game to feature 2D graphics was also one of the most popular entries in the long-running series. With an expanded cast of characters, an industrial setting, and mature story themes where each character had a backstory, “Final Fantasy VI” left a legacy.

1995: Chrono Trigger

– IMDb rating: 9.5

– Number of reviews: 3,257

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Full Throttle, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, and Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness

Squaresoft had plenty more titles than just “Final Fantasy,” and “Chrono Trigger” was a standout in the SNES era. The game follows a group of adventurers who end up traveling through time battling enemies, making for a twisty and sometimes humorous story.

1996: Super Mario 64

– IMDb rating: 9.1

– Number of reviews: 6,863

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy

– Runners-up: Resident Evil, Broken Sword: Circle of Blood, and Pokémon: Red Version

“Super Mario Bros.” was a landmark title for 2D platform games, and “Super Mario 64” did the same for 3D games. Players controlled Mario through expansive 3D spaces, with 120 levels, mini-missions, and many nooks and crannies to explore.

1997: Final Fantasy VII

– IMDb rating: 9.5

– Number of reviews: 11,173

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: Fallout: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and GoldenEye 007

One of the most highly acclaimed entries in the legendary “Final Fantasy” series is “Final Fantasy VII,” which debuted on PlayStation and was the first 3D game in the franchise. The emotional story, iconic characters, and stunning art style are just a few reasons why “Final Fantasy VII” spawned a spinoff sequel movie, prequels, and remakes.

1998: Metal Gear Solid

– IMDb rating: 9.6

– Number of reviews: 12,560

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Fallout 2: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game, and Half-Life

The world of “Metal Gear” transitioned to 3D for the first time with “Metal Gear Solid,” a PlayStation exclusive that took Solid Snake on a dangerous mission in a nuclear facility. The story featured heavy political commentary and extensive scenes of dialogue, establishing director Hideo Kojima as a video game auteur. Rumors of a live-action film adaptation of the game have been swirling since 2020.

1999: Planescape: Torment

– IMDb rating: 9.4

– Number of reviews: 2,125

– Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Silent Hill, Shenmue, and Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Restoration of Erathia

Pulling its setting from Dungeons & Dragons, “Planescape: Torment” wasn’t a sales hit, but its nuanced dialogue and dark setting distinguished the game at the time.

2000: Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn

– IMDb rating: 9.4

– Number of reviews: 2,219

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Deus Ex, Metal Gear Solid, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game, BioWare’s second “Baldur’s Gate” game was a vast improvement from the first. Players could create their characters and engage in an addicting adventure with refined combat.

2001: Silent Hill 2

– IMDb rating: 9.4

– Number of reviews: 7,355

– Genres: Drama, Horror, and Mystery

– Runners-up: Max Payne, Final Fantasy X, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Survival horror was still a budding genre at the time of the release of “Silent Hill 2,” and the game from Konami set an example for others to come. With a focus on psychological horror, this creepy, “Crime and Punishment”-inspired game stuck in gamers’ minds. A remake of the game was announced in 2022 and is currently in the works.

2002: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

– IMDb rating: 9.2

– Number of reviews: 28,814

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Drama

– Runners-up: Kingdom Hearts, Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven, and Resident Evil

Following up on “Grand Theft Auto III” was “Vice City,” an open-world crime game with a setting based off of Miami. With a neon 1980s vibe and a leading performance from the late Ray Liotta, “Vice City” was a worthy entry in the legendary GTA series.

2003: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

– IMDb rating: 9.5

– Number of reviews: 9,150

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, and Silent Hill 3

Developed by BioWare, “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” took the Star Wars franchise to an older, never-before-seen era of history. The RPG featured a lengthy tale, memorable characters, and one of the most famous plot twists in video game story.

2004: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

– IMDb rating: 9.5

– Number of reviews: 11,107

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Half-Life 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Flashing back to 1964, “Metal Gear Solid 3” centers around Big Boss, then known as “Naked Snake.” The plot follows Snake as he attempts to destroy a superweapon and assassinate his former boss. Players have to take advantage of a unique camouflage system for stealth purposes.

2005: Kingdom Hearts II

– IMDb rating: 9.3

– Number of reviews: 7,515

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Family

– Runners-up: Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, Resident Evil 4, and Shadow of the Colossus

The unlikely Disney-Square Enix (Final Fantasy) crossover “Kingdom Hearts” got an equally bizarre sequel on PlayStation 2. Featuring enemies known as Nobodies, “Kingdom Hearts II” has the main trio of Sora, Donald, and Goofy travel to worlds based on “Mulan,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and more.

2006: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

– IMDb rating: 9

– Number of reviews: 5,388

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Hitman: Blood Money, and Medieval II: Total War

This iteration of “The Legend of Zelda” has a darker, more mature aesthetic than previous versions of the game. The story involves stopping the spread of a dark dimension called the Twilight Realm, and Link gains the ability to turn into a wolf.

2007: God of War II

– IMDb rating: 9.2

– Number of reviews: 10,464

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix+, Mass Effect, and BioShock

After defeating Ares in the previous game and becoming the new “God of War,” Kratos finds himself betrayed by Zeus and goes on a quest to take his revenge. With improvements to gameplay such as better puzzles and more boss fights, fans found the second time around to be more satisfying.

2008: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

– IMDb rating: 9.4

– Number of reviews: 11,032

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 4, Fallout 3, and Grand Theft Auto IV

The final dramatic chapter of Solid Snake’s story in “Metal Gear” takes place in the far-flung future of 2014, where an aging Snake must take down Liquid Ocelot before he seizes control of all private military companies through an AI program.

2009: Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

– IMDb rating: 9.3

– Number of reviews: 27,634

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Dragon Age: Origins, and Assassin’s Creed II

While the first “Uncharted” game was a technical showcase for the PlayStation 3, the second game expanded greatly on gameplay variety and narrative finesse. The visuals were also expanded, with one memorable action set piece featuring Nathan Drake going through a speeding locomotive.

2010: Mass Effect 2

– IMDb rating: 9.5

– Number of reviews: 21,150

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: Red Dead Redemption, God of War III, and Super Mario Galaxy 2

The second installment of the “Mass Effect” shooter role-playing game trilogy upped the ante with higher stakes for Commander Shepard and his crew, culminating in a suicide mission where any combination of the party members can live or die.

2011: Batman: Arkham City

– IMDb rating: 9.4

– Number of reviews: 33,935

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Crime

– Runners-up: Portal 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

The cramped indoor spaces of the popular “Batman: Arkham Asylum” were replaced with the wider world of “Arkham City,” allowing the Caped Crusader to traverse like never before. Couple that with an unpredictable story and Mark Hamill’s climactic performance as Joker and you have a winner.

2012: The Walking Dead: A Telltale Game Series

– IMDb rating: 9.2

– Number of reviews: 14,586

– Genres: Drama, Horror, and Sci-Fi

– Runners-up: Mass Effect 3, Persona 4 Golden, and Far Cry 3

Telltale Games was famous for its point-and-click adventures, but the studio’s take on “The Walking Dead” comic book series was emotionally resonant for many. Players take on the character of Lee Everett and must take care of a girl named Clementine. Player choices take the story in different directions.

2013: The Last of Us

– IMDb rating: 9.7

– Number of reviews: 73,927

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: Grand Theft Auto V, BioShock Infinite, and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD

Uncharted developer Naughty Dog tried its hand at a brutal and cinematic post-apocalyptic story with “The Last of Us.” Receiving acclaim for its emotional narrative and well-developed characters, the game became the basis of a hit HBO show 10 years later.

2014: South Park: The Stick of Truth

– IMDb rating: 8.9

– Number of reviews: 5,490

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy

– Runners-up: P.T., The Last of Us: Left Behind, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Veteran role-playing game developers Obsidian Entertainment brought the town of “South Park” to life, with the help of writing from show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Players control a rookie who interacts with the cartoon’s well-known characters during their fantasy role-playing adventures in a quest to save South Park.

2015: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

– IMDb rating: 9.7

– Number of reviews: 31,508

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone, Bloodborne: The Old Hunters, and Bloodborne

The third entry of a game series based on “The Witcher” novels, “The Witcher 3” once again lets players control Geralt of Rivia and explore a vast fantasy world as you track down Ciri, a powerful Child of Prophecy who can change the world.

2016: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

– IMDb rating: 9.5

– Number of reviews: 34,720

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine, Persona 5, and Batman: Return to Arkham

The final main entry of Naughty Dog’s “Uncharted” title was a huge technical leap, taking Nathan Drake to the PlayStation 4. With snappy combat, realistic visuals, and a deeper story, Nathan Drake’s last journey was a hit.

2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

– IMDb rating: 9.4

– Number of reviews: 9,435

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: Super Mario Odyssey, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Divinity: Original Sin II

“The Legend of Zelda” series took its first foray into open-world gameplay with “Breath of the Wild.” With a colorful art style and a vast sense of exploration, this Nintendo Switch launch title captivated millions of players.

2018: Red Dead Redemption II

– IMDb rating: 9.7

– Number of reviews: 50,357

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Crime

– Runners-up: God of War, Detroit: Become Human, and Spider-Man

A companion to Rockstar Games’ popular Western open-world game “Red Dead Redemption,” the 2018 title put players in the shoes of Arthur Morgan near the end of the Wild West era. The game received acclaim for its expansive world and realistic graphics depicting a dying Western period.

2019: Disco Elysium

– IMDb rating: 9.1

– Number of reviews: 1,238

– Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Drama

– Runners-up: Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 2, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The role-playing game “Disco Elysium” from studio ZA/UM has a unique oil painting-like art style that compliments its sophisticated story. Players will make choices and follow certain ideological paths, such as communism and moralism.

2020: Ghost of Tsushima

– IMDb rating: 9.2

– Number of reviews: 13,755

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and The Last of Us: Part II

Inspired by samurai films, American studio Sucker Punch Productions created “Ghost of Tsushima,” an action-adventure game where you play one of the last surviving samurai fighting invading Mongols in feudal Japan. Players can choose between direct combat or stealth. There’s even a black-and-white “Kurosawa mode.”

2021: It Takes Two

– IMDb rating: 9.1

– Number of reviews: 3,486

– Genres: Adventure, Comedy, and Drama

– Runners-up: Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Resident Evil Village, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The adventure video game “It Takes Two” requires split-screen cooperative play from two players. Taking the roles of two characters planning to get a divorce, the players will experience a colorful story and solve numerous puzzles together after the two are turned into dolls.

2022: God of War: Ragnarök

– IMDb rating: 9.6

– Number of reviews: 15,569

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Runners-up: The Last of Us: Part I, Elden Ring, and Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to the acclaimed 2018 “God of War” semi-reboot concluded the Norse mythology story arc of the series. Players not only got to fight as Kratos, but as his son Atreus too, in the epic fight against Odin.

2023: Baldur’s Gate III

– IMDb rating: 9.7

– Number of reviews: 3,077

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Fantasy

– Runners-up: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake II, and Spider-Man 2

A Dungeons & Dragons-based series, role-playing game “Baldur’s Gate III” from Belgian developer Larian Studios. Launching more than 20 years after its predecessor, “Baldur’s Gate II,” players and critics were stunned by its extensive narrative choices and memorable characters—a true passion project from the European studio. The RPG won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.

Story editing by Eliza Siegel and Carren Jao. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.