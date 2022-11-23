The holiday hustel has begun at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas - It's that time of year again when airports and highways across the country get a whole lot busier as people travel to see their families. It's not an anomaly, it's something we expect! On Wednesday at El Paso International Airport, just under 60 flights are scheduled to arrive, and about 55 flights are scheduled to depart.

Common travel locations include Dallas, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, and San Antonio. People are expected to travel to many parts of the country, while many others are expected to return to El Paso.

As for TSA, the average wait time on Wednesday is about 23 minutes. The maximum predicted wait time is around 32 minutes during the 2-3 p.m. time frame. That being said, if you are headed to the airport today, you may want to give yourself some extra time to get through security.