Jam-packed airports and roads this Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas -- With Thanksgiving underway, Americans are still packing airports and roads across the U.S.

Nearly 49-million people are expected to drive this Thanksgiving holiday. The American Automobile Association, or Triple-A, said this is the most expensive Thanksgiving week average on record, with a national average of $3.63 a gallon.

Air travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. American, United, and Delta airlines are expecting to serve a combined 18-million customers this holiday.