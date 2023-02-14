Skip to Content
Valentine's Day
All your Valentine’s Day treats you need at Chocolat’ in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you want to spoil someone special today for Valentine’s Day, it’s almost impossible to go wrong with a box of chocolates. Chocolat' in El Paso is where bakers and chocolate makers have been hard at work. The connection between chocolate and Valentine’s Day is a special one.

Chocolat' has many combinations for you, whether it be fresh strawberries, cake, or cookies. Anything to make the special day extra special. 

Americans purchase approximately 58 million pounds of chocolate for the day of love every year.

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

