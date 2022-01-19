WATCH LIVE: President Biden holds news conference marking his first year in office
Washington, D.C. – President Biden will be taking questions from the media. The President is expected to highlight progress in jobs, the unemployment rate and economic legislation. But the news conference comes when Biden's approval numbers are at 33%.
Comments
2 Comments
I wonder if this will be like the 2015 presidential debates where Hillary had all the questions beforehand? Canned questions from the press, how refreshing!
Biden freely admitted that he had a list of who to call on, and those “reporters” had a list of approved questions.