WATCH LIVE: “Putin was wrong. We are ready”; President Biden to deliver 2022 State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Put will address the pandemic, Ukraine and inflation in his speech.

In remarks released ahead of his speech, Biden said, "Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready."

President Biden will also address inflation.

"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address. Reynolds is expected to use the televised rebuttal Tuesday night to highlight her five years pursuing a conservative agenda in the Republican-controlled Iowa Capitol.

The governor has endeared herself to the state's increasingly Republican electoral in no small part by opposing much of the Biden administration’s pandemic policy. She resisted mask requirements and joined other states in lawsuits against Biden administration’s vaccine mandates. Her speech comes ahead of a midterm election where Republicans hope to win back control of Congress.