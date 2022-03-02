El Paso hero, to receive Texas’s highest military decoration

EL PASO, Texas – El Pasoan Pvt. Marcelino Serna will be posthumously awarded Texas's highest military decoration, The Texas Legislative Medal of Honor.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will present the award at the Governor's mansion. The award will be accepted by members of Pvt. Serna's family. The Governor will be joined for the award ceremony by Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas.

Serna is being recognized for his valiant efforts during World War I.

In 2017, the Tornillo Port of Entry was renamed to the Tornillo-Marcelino Serna Port of Entry.