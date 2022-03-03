WATCH Live: New Mexico Governor makes announcement on La Union flooding assistance

https://livestream.com/accounts/25723772/events/8680616

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joins Doña Ana County leadership to make an announcement regarding support for La Union residents most affected by flooding in August.

Officials said 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in La Union over a 2-hour period during the stomr, calling it a 100-year flood event that the dam was never designed to handle.

At the time, Doña Ana Co. Sheriff Kim Stewart said 42 residents were affected by the flooding, many of them were evacuated.