Family of victim shot by EPPD holds news conference over $1.2M settlement with City

EL PASO, Texas – The family of Erik Salas Sanchez is set to hold a news conference to discuss its settlement with the City.

Erik Salas Sanchez was shot and killed in his Lower Valley home in April 2015.

El Paso's city council voted to settle with the family on Tuesday. The family's lawyer says the settlement was $1.2 million.

The family sued the City claiming Sanchez's civil rights were violated. The family claims Erik Sanchez was having a mental health crisis and poor training and reckless behavior led to their son's death.

The El Paso police department claimed Salaz Sanchez threatened to attack officers.