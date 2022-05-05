Skip to Content
Published 10:40 AM

WATCH LIVE: Congresswoman Escobar hosts news conference on reproductive rights

EL PASO, Texas – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar hosts a news conference with borderland reproductive rights advocates.

This is in response to the leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overturn Roe V. Wade.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Reproduction is getting pregnant, then NOT aborting the fetus. Reproduction is defined as: “the action or process of making a copy of something.” It appears Veronica doesn’t know the meaning of the word “reproduction.”

