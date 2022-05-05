WATCH LIVE: Congresswoman Escobar hosts news conference on reproductive rights
EL PASO, Texas – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar hosts a news conference with borderland reproductive rights advocates.
This is in response to the leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overturn Roe V. Wade.
Reproduction is getting pregnant, then NOT aborting the fetus. Reproduction is defined as: “the action or process of making a copy of something.” It appears Veronica doesn’t know the meaning of the word “reproduction.”