Skip to Content
Local Focus
By
New
Published 7:28 PM

Migrant surge hits the borderland, now they camp in Juarez along the river

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Around 1,200 migrants arrived to the state of Chihuahua last week, according to Juarez city officials.

The migrant were initially sent to local shelters, before leaving them to line up on the Rio Grande.

Now, hundreds of them are waiting to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol.

Enduring cold temperatures and subpar conditions in which they live, migrants hope for the upcoming lifting of Title 42 expected to be lifted next week.

Now Mexican local officials say they will focus on helping the migrants by giving them transport through Chihuahua. They also said, they will be checking who enters the state.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus

Heriberto Perez

KVIA ABC-7 Multimedia Journalist / Reporter/ Photographer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content