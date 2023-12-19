EPWater Citizens Academy accepting applications

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) – EPWater is looking for residents who are eager to learn more about the utility and the services it provides to the community. The second annual EPWater Citizens Academy is accepting applications for the 2024 class.

The Citizens Academy will provide access to behind-the-scenes tours of EPWater facilities, interactions with EPWater executives and presentations from EPWater subject-matter experts. Participants will learn about the value of water in our region and what EPWater has done to ensure water security for our community for decades to come.

Notification of the selected participants will take place in January, and the program is scheduled to run from February to June.

A time commitment of three hours on the first Friday of every month will be required of participants.

Applicants should email a cover letter stating their interest and resume to publicaffairs@epwater.org by December 29, 2023. To learn more about the 2024 Citizens Academy, click here.