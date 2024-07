El Paso, TX (KVIA_TV)-El Paso Community College is partnering with the El Paso Community Foundation to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for 1,200 students at area K-12 schools through its annual School Store event.

What: EPCC ‘The School Store’

Where: EPCC Cafeteria Annex, Valle Verde Campus, Building C, 919 Hunter Drive, El Paso, TX 79915

When: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.