Black Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to honor El Pasoans

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The inaugural Black Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors El Pasoans who have made contributions to the community. The event was created by Monica Tucker with a goal to establish an annual tradition based on unity and inspiration. The committee overseeing the selection process consists of active and retired service members, community leaders, and business professionals who bring a wealth of experience, perspective, and dedication to ensuring the honorees genuinely represent the best of El Paso's Black community. Next year, nominations will open in September, and eight individuals and one organization embodying diversity and collaboration will be chosen. The first group of inductees includes distinguished leaders who have shaped El Paso's cultural, civic, and professional landscape.

Inaugural Class Inductees

Juan O. Lawson, Ph.D, Prof. Emeritus (UTEP)

LTC (Ret) Cephus "Dusty" Rhodes

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Dana J.H. Pittard

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Edward W. Greer

Johnnie M. Washington

Cynthia D. Horton

Lillian W. Crouch

Cheree Coleman

Renard Johnson

Marian Bennett

Chief Zina Silva

Ouisa D. Davis

Dionne Mack

Frances Hills

Billy Townes

Aaron Jones

Alvin Jones

The ceremony will also include a heartfelt tribute to individuals who are no longer with us but whose legacies continue to inspire and resonate within the El Paso community.

A Musical Highlight

The AJM Collective, a dynamic group founded by Abeni Janae, a current UTEP Music graduate student, will provide the music for the evening. The ensemble comprises UTEP students, professional community musicians, and singers. Their performance will add a vibrant and soulful atmosphere to this historic celebration.

Supporting a Vision: Project 2030

Proceeds will benefit The Black Roundtable (TBR), a nonprofit organization committed to serving as a cultural hub for the Black community in El Paso to include quarterly roundtable discussions on various topics and meetings with community entities. Central to the mission is Project 2030, an initiative to create a comprehensive community center that will feature:

• A cultural arts, events, and study center

• Entrepreneurial incubator

• Educational programs offering classes on entrepreneurship, history, arts, financial wellness, and essential life skills for youth and adults

The Black Roundtable also seeks to foster cultural collaboration through programs like the upcoming Respect My Culture event, which will highlight Afro-Latinx heritage and other diverse traditions later this year.

The new format for discussions was inspired by TBR mentors who are no longer with us: Professor Dr. Maceo Dailey and Activist Twymeni Purchase. Both played pivotal roles in TBR's relaunch and its pending expansion to a physical location, and many planned activities reflect their invaluable input. Their contributions will be remembered and honored during the event.

Celebrate and Support

The community is invited to support this premier event, which honors the achievements and legacies of El Paso's Black community while supporting a vision for progress and unity. The Black Roundtable committee comprises active and retired service members, community leaders, and business professionals who work tirelessly to uphold the integrity and mission of the organization and its events and activities.

For more Information or to purchase ads, sponsorships, or tickets, please contact Monica Tucker at monica@blackelpasovoice.com or 915.345.1661. You may also visit TheBlackRoundtable.com.

