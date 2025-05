El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—This month is mental health awareness month. ABC-7 has been bringing you mental health stories as part of our "Be Mindful" initiative. Sandra Day, the program officer of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, and Enrique Mata, the executive director of the Paso del Norte Center, explain how the Paso del Norte Health Foundation supports mental health across the borderland.

