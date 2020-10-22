Guinness may actually be good for you now: There’s a non-alcoholic version

Money

Every Guinness Irish stout has contained alcohol for the past 261 years. Until next week.

Guinness announced 0.0, a non-alcoholic version of its famous stout, will go on sale in the UK and Ireland Monday at select retailers, and it will go on sale elsewhere — including pubs — in the spring.

The drink isn’t a polar opposite of the famous beer: It goes through a similar production process. Guinness 0.0 is made made using the same ingredients that are used for the alcoholic beer — water, barley, hops and yeast — then the alcohol is removed through a cold filtration method, according to a press release from Diageo, Guiness’ parent company.

“We know people want to be able to enjoy a Guinness when they choose not to drink alcohol without compromising on taste,” Gráinne Wafer, Guinness’ global brand director said.

The non-alcoholic drink provides consumers with a low-calorie option: Guinness 0.0 comes in at 70 calories in a standard can. A traditional Guinness has 154 calories per can.

Low-calorie alcohol alternatives are growing in popularity, as shown by the rise of low-calorie spiked seltzers and light and non-alcoholic beers. The “sober curious movement” has also become popular, as drinkers aim to rethink and recalibrate their relationship with alcohol.

People are beginning to focusing more on their mental health and wellness, and many Americans are looking to change their alcohol habits. People of all ages are drinking less beer, while Millennials are drinking less overall.

Other brands have taken note, too. Budweiser launched a non-alcoholic beer in July and Pabst Blue Ribbon announced a new non-alcoholic cannabis seltzer in October.