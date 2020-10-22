Time replaces its logo for the first time in its history. Now, it says ‘Vote’

Money

For the first time ever, Time magazine’s logo will be replaced with an imperative — “VOTE.”

It’s both a call to action for readers and a mission statement for the November 2 double issue, which covers the final days of the 2020 presidential election.

“Few events will shape the world to come more than the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election,” Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal wrote in a note to readers.

To mark the most monumental election in recent history, the magazine temporarily swapped its logo to read “Vote” instead — something Time has never done since its first issue published in 1923.

Even the cover has echoes of presidential campaigns past. The artwork, painted in tones of blue and red, was created by graphic artist Shepard Fairey, who rose to mainstream prominence for creating Barack Obama’s “HOPE” poster during the 2008 presidential election.

Notably absent from the cover is mention of President Donald Trump. In the nearly four years since his election, Time has made Trump its cover star more than 20 times — often as the subject of critical cover stories, including deep dives into his policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at border camps, his relationship with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and his rhetoric that’s drawn praise from white supremacists.

“This has been a year of so much pain, hardship, chaos and loss,” Felsenthal wrote. “And yet as nations around the world begin to rebuild from the pandemic, it is clear that we also have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change our tune.”

The issue goes on sale Friday.