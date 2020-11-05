Stocks are on track for their best week since April as vote count wears on

Money

US stocks surged again in what’s shaping up to be the market’s best week in months. States are still counting election votes, but Wall Street is growing increasingly confident — and excited — the result will be a divided government.

Even though a delayed election result was deemed the “nightmare scenario” before the vote, stocks have rallied every day this week. Investors are hoping Joe Biden will take the White House while Republicans will keep the Senate, and that such as combination will lead to more moderate policies including a quick stimulus deal but limited tax increases.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are on track for their best week since April. For the Dow, it’s shaping up to be the best week since June.

All three indexes rallied at the opening bell in New York on Thursday. The Dow jumped 1.3%, or some 360 points, while the S&P opened up 1.6%. The Nasdaq rallied 1.9%.

To put the markets’ roller coaster ride in perspective, stocks recorded their worst week since March last week, when investors were fretting about the election outcome and rising Covid-19 infections.

While the presidential race to 270 electoral votes is front and center, there are plenty of other things for market watchers to focus on Thursday.

The Labor Department reported that first-time claims for unemployment benefits declined, though by less than economists had hoped. Total initial claims, including for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that provides aid for the self-employed and others, stood at 1.1 million. That level has been more or less flat over the past weeks.

On top of that, the number if workers on the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides benefits for those who have exhausted their state benefits, rose to nearly 4 million.

That’s not great news for the jobs recovery.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting is concluding with the policy update at 2 pm ET Thursday afternoon. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2.30 pm ET.

The central bank isn’t expected to make any changes, after indicating in September that interest rates will stay at their ultra-low levels for years to come.

Powell reiterated in every speech over the past months that more fiscal stimulus was needed to get the economy through this crisis, so investors expect similar language on the topic on Thursday.