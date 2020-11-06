Fox News instructs anchors not to call Biden ‘President-elect’

Money

Fox News is instructing its anchors not to call Joe Biden the “President-elect” when the network calls the race, according to two memos obtained by CNN.

The memos say Fox should “stay away” from using the description, and instead say something such as Biden has “enough electoral votes to win the presidency.”

The memos emphasized that the network should report moves by Trump’s legal teams to challenge the results. “We will report both sides until there is further guidance,” one memo said.

Fox called Trump the “President-elect” the day after the 2016 election.

A network spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The guidance comes as Trump and his aides express fury at Fox News for projecting Biden will win Arizona.

In the aftermath of that call, Trump advisers phoned Fox talent to complain and Jared Kushner got into contact with Rupert Murdoch. Fox has stood by its call of Arizona.