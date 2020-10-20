Billboard set on fire during gathering outside Portland Police Association building, no arrests made

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — No arrests were made after a group gathered outside the Portland Police Association building Monday night, according to police.

At around 8 p.m., the group began to gather at Arbor Lodge Park in north Portland. According to police, some people in the group had shields and masks with them.

By 9:50 p.m., the crowd had grown to about 100 people. Just after 10 p.m., about 75 people from the group began to march east towards the PPA building.

Police said the group had support vehicles following the march.

When the group arrived to the PPA building, they were given verbal warnings from the sound truck to remain on the sidewalk and to not vandalize buildings.

According to police, the group immediately began spray painting the building. Traffic was blocked along North Lombard as the group used A-frame traffic signs to block the roadway.

Police at at 11:15 a.m., someone from the group started a fire on a billboard next to the PPA building. The fire did not affect the building and appeared to extinguish on its own, according to police.

Portland Fire & Rescue was called in to check the billboard and building it was attached to.

The group was given another verbal warning from the sound truck to stay off buildings, to not light fires, and to remain on the sidewalk.

By 12:15 a.m., most of the crowd began to dissipate on their own.

Police said with the exception of the sound truck, officers did not interact with the crowd.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.