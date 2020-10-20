Cops say man fatally shoots would-be robber

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA , PA (KYW) — Philadelphia Police say a man was shot and killed by a person he was trying to rob in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Napa Street, shortly before 10 a.m.

Police sources say the shooter is a city employee, working as a victim services advocate for the District Attorney’s Office.

Police say when the 31-year-old man tried to rob the city employee at gunpoint, he pulled out his own weapon and fired, striking the would-be robber in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the DA and mayor’s office for comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.