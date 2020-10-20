First-grader spreading smiles one sandwich at a time

National-World

PIKESVILLE, MD (WJZ) — A seven-year-old boy from Pikesville is giving back to the community with the goal of making people smile one sandwich at a time.

Jayden Friedman, a first-grader at Krieger Schechter Day School, is spending his days off helping those around him.

“I like to put smiles on other people(‘s faces),” he said.

On Monday, Friedman and his dad Ben visited the Manna House in Baltimore to deliver meals.

“It’s special people like this man, this little man that have not just impacted our feeding program but they impact our clients,” said Jen Dubreil, the Manna House’s director of programs and philanthropy.

Around twice a month, Friedman’s school puts together a food drive. At first, he started with one, and then it grew to a 100-meal goal.

This time, he had a goal of collecting 1,000 meals.

To make that goal happen, he got some help from H&S Bakery, Utz Potato Chips and Giant Foods, friends and family members came together for 10 hours over the weekend to put meals together.

“It melts my heart. He’s always, he’ll give the shirt off his back if he had to,” Ben Friedman said.

Each meal also includes a personal touch: a note: “Enjoy your lunch and have a happy day!”

“The word will get around that this little guy is the one that donated to them and the one that cared enough about them to put in all that work to add a little special to their lives,” Dubreil said.

