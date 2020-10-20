Former school resource officer pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

East Moline, IL (WQAD) — An East Moline police officer who formerly served as a school resource officer has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of child pornography.

Online court records show that Kirk DeGreve pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 20.

DeGreve initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to previous reports.

The investigation led to DeGreve’s arrest on Thursday, January 23.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow said at that time, another resource officer was requested for the school.

DeGreve’s sentencing has been set for Monday, December 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.