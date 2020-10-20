Jail workers accused of abusing overtime

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — There is a shake up at the Clayton County Jail after an internal affairs investigation documents unauthorized abuse of overtime.

“Obviously were disappointed in these employees that were taking part in it,” Jeffery Turner, Clayton County Board of Commissioners chair.

Twenty members of the Clayton County Jail command staff have either been fired, put on unpaid administrative leave or forced to retire, after an internal investigation discovered unauthorized abuse of over-time added up to nearly a million dollars in the three month period that began in July. “Our finance department did start to notice some irregularities in the reporting of overtime. So that’s how the ball got basically started,” added Turner.

The county’s finance department altered the sheriff’s office then they began conducted their own internal investigation. The sheriff’s office of Internal Affairs division found the supervisors in charge of managing and approving overtime were approving it for themselves without authorization from their superiors. The move violates sheriff office policy but Turner says the checks and balances they have in place helped to stop the over time abuse before the impacts to the department’s budget got worse.

“When we are allocating budgets for our departments we expect that money to be used for the purpose it was budgeted for and any deviation from that we’re going to take notice and we’re going to report it and if there is any wrong doing on anyone’s behalf we’re gonna follow up on that,” added Turner.

We reached to the sheriff’s office more than ten times about this topic but didn’t hear back but we have learned that they have turned over their internal affairs investigation to the District Attorney’s Officer. No word yet on if criminal charges will be filed in any of the employees.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.