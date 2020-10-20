Man facing charges for not wearing mask, ignoring police orders

National-World

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) — A Waterbury man is facing charges for refusing to wear a mask.

On Saturday, police said 48-year-old Mark Ciriello walked into the Waterbury Police Department’s lobby without a mask on, twice.

The first incident happened earlier in the day, where police said Ciriello had gone into the department to complain about his car being towed.

He entered the lobby without a mask on and spoke with an officer through an intercom. That’s where he was informed he would need to contact the tow company.

Later that same day, police said Ciriello walked into the department’s main lobby again, maskless, regarding the same complaint.

A desk officer told Ciriello numerous times to exit the lobby and contact the front desk via the intercom in the foyer, where signs are posted explaining the process to file a police report.

According to police, Ciriello refused the officer’s orders and started to yell obscenities about his car being towed.

A sergeant witnessed the second incident and ordered Ciriello out of the lobby, but he did not comply and continued to ignore the instructions.

He was ultimately arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and violation of the Governor’s executive COVID 19 Order for not wearing a mask when required to.

He was released on a promise to appear.

