Miami Beach postal employee admits to ‘stealing mail sporadically’ for the past 2 years

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — A Miami Beach postal employee is facing federal charges after admitting to investigators that for the past two years, she stole mail, including gift cards and mail-in ballots.

Crystal Nicole Myrie admitted to investigators that she has been stealing mail sporadically for the past two years.

Investigators said they found 150 pieces of mail in her car.

The probable cause affidavit says that Myrie was interviewed on October 16, 2020, at the Normandy Branch Post Office, in Miami Beach, regarding a mail theft

investigation.

The document indicates that a rewards membership account owned by Myrie was associated with a gift card that was reported stolen from the mail stream.

Authorities say Myrie admitted to stealing several prepaid debit cards that were intended to be delivered to a customer on her route.

After Myrie’s interview, she was escorted to her vehicle and an investigator observed several postal service satchels containing white envelopes in the back seat of Myrie’s personal vehicle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.