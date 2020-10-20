Restaurant manager attacked after dispute over tip

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, MA (WBZ) — The manager of Koto Grill and Sushi in Salem said she was attacked after a dispute over a tip. Yan Lin said it was a violent, unprovoked attack that left her shaken.

Lin said this is already a difficult time of year, running a restaurant during a pandemic in peak tourism season. So imagine her surprise when a customer got physical with her.

“I was scared,” Lin said.

The surveillance video shows the moment Lin was attacked. She said a group of five tourists on Saturday night asked their server to split the bill four ways, then refused to leave a tip.

When Lin intervened and asked them to please tip their server, she said a woman followed her up to the front of the restaurant, grabbed her credit card, and shoved her into the wall, which cameras caught on tape.

Police responded to the restaurant, but two days later, Lin is still shaken up and sore from the experience and is trying to find the woman in the video.

“The only thing in my mind is, you know, glad it is not my server who get attacked, it’s me,” Lin said. “I am a strong woman.”

The owner said she gave all the surveillance video and information she has to Salem Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.