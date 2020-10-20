Seven arrested in wildlife trafficking of 3,700 flying squirrels through Chicago

National-World

Chicago (WBBM) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources worked with federal agencies in Florida to take down a wildlife trafficking ring operating through Chicago.

In Florida 3,700 flying squirrels were captured. The traffickers then would drive the animals 1,400 miles in a rental car from Florida to Chicago.

Once in Chicago a wildlife exporter shipped them to South Korea where they were sold as exotic pets for thousands of dollars.

The traffickers also shipped alligators and protected freshwater turtles.

Seven people were arrested.

