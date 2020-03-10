Skip to Content
StormTRACK Weather: Mostly cloudy, warmer, rain returns

Temperatures will warm to a couple of degrees above normal today. Tropical moisture moves in this morning, so the region will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will develop out west this afternoon. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, with even better chances on Thursday. the storm will continue a few showers Friday before leaving the area late Friday night, with clearing skies. The weekend looks dry and mild.

