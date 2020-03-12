New Mexico sees 5th positive coronavirus case; mass gatherings banned in state

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico health officials announced Thursday a fifth New Mexico resident tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials had already confirmed four cases in the state Wednesday.

The Department of Health said the most recent case is a Bernalillo County woman in her 40's. Officials are investigating a possible travel link. She is at home in isolation.

The other four positive tests in New Mexico were a Socorro County husband and wife both in their 60's with recent international travel to Egypt, a woman in her 70's in Bernalillo County with recent travel to New York City and a Santa Fe County woman in her 60's also with recent travel to New York City.

Officials said the state's Department of Health has active investigations into each of the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Thursday morning, New Mexico health secretary Kathy Kunkel issued an order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public health order defines mass gatherings as events that bring together 100 or more people in a single room or connected space like auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers and theaters.

Exempt from the order are airports, other mass transit, shopping malls, shelters, retail and grocery stores, offices and businesses, courthouses, all educational institutions, child-care centers, health care facilities and other congregate care facilities and places of worship.