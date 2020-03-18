Watch LIVE: New Mexico State University virtual town hall on virus campus impact

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- President John Floros and members of the New Mexico State University Campus leadership will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, March 18 at 2:30 pm.

President Floros will briefly address the Aggie Community and then take questions.

Joining him at the town hall will be Carol Parker, Provost; Luis Cifuentes, Office of Research; Renay Scott, Student Success; Andrew Burke, Administration and Finance; Katrina Doolittle, Environmental Health, Safety, and Risk Management; Lori McKee, Aggie Health and Wellness Center; Gena Jones, Human Resource Services; and Justin Bannister, Marketing and Communications.