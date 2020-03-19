New Mexico governor to call special session of Legislature for health needs, economic relief tied to virus

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated she is likely to call legislators to a special session to revise a recently signed state budget, address public health needs and provide economic relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed statewide coronavirus infections climbed Thursday to 35.

In a letter to legislators, the Democratic governor said a clear picture of emergency federal aid is needed before state budget revisions can take place.

A sputtering economy and plunging world oil prices are threatening to undermine major sources of state government income. New Mexico relies on the petroleum sector for more than a third of annual state income