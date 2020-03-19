Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
New
Published 8:09 pm

New Mexico governor to call special session of Legislature for health needs, economic relief tied to virus

lujan-grisham-state-of-state
KOAT/ABC
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham delivers the 2020 State of the State address.

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated she is likely to call legislators to a special session to revise a recently signed state budget, address public health needs and provide economic relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed statewide coronavirus infections climbed Thursday to 35.

In a letter to legislators, the Democratic governor said a clear picture of emergency federal aid is needed before state budget revisions can take place.

A sputtering economy and plunging world oil prices are threatening to undermine major sources of state government income. New Mexico relies on the petroleum sector for more than a third of annual state income

New Mexico Politics / News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply