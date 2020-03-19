Special Delivery: New ordinance allows Texas restaurants to deliver alcohol

News

EL PASO, Texas - As businesses close their doors for the foreseeable future to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many local restaurant are left searching for ways to maintain some sort of revenue.

But thanks to a special exception from the state government, restaurant delivery and take out menus can now include alcohol.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a waiver late last night that will allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases to patrons, including beer, wine, and mixed drinks.

"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," said Governor Abbott in a statement. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."

All Texas bars closed their doors on Tuesday and all restaurants will do the same for dine-in option starting at midnight on Friday night.

But as part of delivery, consumers will be now given the choice to order alcoholic beverages.