EL Paso-Las Cruces CW televises Mass in the Borderland at 11 a.m. Sundays

EL PASO, Texas – Both the El Paso and Las Cruces Catholic Dioceses have suspended Mass gatherings, but many believe at this time that it's important to stay connected and be able to worship.

KVIA-TV will airing Mass in the Borderland on Sundays at 11 a.m. on the El Paso - Las Cruces CW (On Air channel 7.2, Time Warner Cable 13, Comcast 14, DirecTV 8, Dish Network 17, and AT&T U-verse 19). This broadcast will allow for Catholics in the area to tune in and celebrate Mass.